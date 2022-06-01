Company Directory
Medable
Medable Salaries

Medable's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager at the low-end to $333,660 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Medable. Last updated: 7/23/2025

$160K

Financial Analyst
$125K
Product Designer
$294K
Product Manager
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

45 21
45 21
Software Engineer
$128K
Software Engineering Manager
$334K
Technical Program Manager
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Medable is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $333,660. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Medable is $139,553.

