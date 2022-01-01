Company Directory
Censys
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Censys Salaries

Censys's salary ranges from $122,400 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $289,100 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Censys. Last updated: 7/24/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
$289K
Recruiter
$122K
Software Engineer
$199K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

46 21
46 21
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Censys is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $289,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Censys is $198,716.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Censys

Related Companies

  • Riverbed Technology
  • Infoblox
  • Lookout
  • Swimlane
  • ExtraHop
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources