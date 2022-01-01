Company Directory
Zalando
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Zalando Salaries

Zalando's salary ranges from $32,793 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $219,348 for a Corporate Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zalando. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
C4 $67.6K
C5 $60.6K
C6 $90.2K
C7 $108K
C8 $142K
SC1 $160K

iOS Engineer

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Engineer

Product Manager
C6 $82.5K
C7 $99.1K
C8 $143K
SC1 $201K
Data Scientist
C5 $75.1K
C6 $93.6K
C7 $117K
C8 $144K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

46 21
46 21
Software Engineering Manager
C7 $112K
C8 $141K
SC1 $194K
Business Analyst
C6 $63.3K
C7 $82K
C8 $106K
Data Analyst
C6 $64.4K
C7 $87.4K
Product Designer
C6 $69.1K
C7 $90.7K
C8 $122K

UX Designer

Marketing
C6 $58.8K
C7 $77.2K
Financial Analyst
Median $78.4K
Human Resources
Median $89.4K
Programme Manager
Median $93.6K
Business Development
Median $90.4K
Data Science Manager
Median $139K
Marketing Operations
Median $70.9K
Product Design Manager
Median $148K
Project Manager
Median $65.1K
Recruiter
Median $65.1K
Accountant
$113K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$32.8K
Business Operations
$95.3K
Business Operations Manager
$86.4K
Corporate Development
$219K
Customer Service
$100K
Information Technologist (IT)
$119K
Sales
$73.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$113K
Technical Programme Manager
$49.6K
UX Researcher
$86.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

At Zalando, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Zalando is Corporate Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $219,348. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zalando is $90,669.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zalando

Related Companies

  • ABOUT YOU
  • Jane
  • Zappos.com
  • Tradesy
  • Touch of Modern
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources