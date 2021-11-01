Company Directory
Starry
Starry Salaries

Starry's salary ranges from $104,475 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $182,408 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Starry. Last updated: 8/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $114K
Hardware Engineer
$117K
Mechanical Engineer
$104K

Product Manager
$155K
Project Manager
$124K
Software Engineering Manager
$182K
Technical Programme Manager
$119K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Starry is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $182,408. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Starry is $119,400.

Other Resources