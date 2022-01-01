Company Directory
Staples
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Staples Salaries

Staples's salary ranges from $26,722 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Canada at the low-end to $283,575 for a Financial Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Staples. Last updated: 8/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $135K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $98.5K
Sales
Median $26.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
Product Manager
Median $138K
Product Designer
Median $66.4K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
$119K
Data Analyst
$69.7K
Financial Analyst
$284K
Marketing
$49.8K
Project Manager
$96.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$40.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$175K
Solution Architect
$145K
Technical Programme Manager
$101K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Staples is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $283,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Staples is $99,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Staples

Related Companies

  • Digital River
  • Foursquare
  • Mozilla
  • Collective Health
  • Athenahealth
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources