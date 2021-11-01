Company Directory
Societe Generale
Societe Generale Salaries

Societe Generale's salary ranges from $19,083 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $197,040 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Societe Generale. Last updated: 7/30/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $19.1K
L2 $27.5K
L3 $25.8K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $50K
Product Manager
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Business Analyst
Median $20.7K
Product Designer
Median $56.6K
Project Manager
Median $82.4K
Data Analyst
$62.9K
Financial Analyst
$28.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$149K
Investment Banker
$138K
Legal
$189K
Management Consultant
$56.4K
Programme Manager
$69.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$76.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$197K
Solution Architect
$121K
Technical Programme Manager
$69.3K
Technical Writer
$40.3K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Societe Generale is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $197,040. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Societe Generale is $56,488.

