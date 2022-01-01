Skillshare Salaries

Company Directory
Skillshare's salary ranges from $140,000 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $235,935 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Skillshare. Last updated: 7/29/2025

Data Scientist
Median $140K
Product Designer
$152K
Product Manager
$231K

Software Engineer
$140K
Software Engineering Manager
$236K
The highest paying role reported at Skillshare is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $235,935. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Skillshare is $152,235.

