Skilljar
Skilljar Salaries

Skilljar's salary ranges from $145,500 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $268,650 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Skilljar. Last updated: 7/29/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $146K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
$201K
Sales
$269K

The highest paying role reported at Skilljar is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $268,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Skilljar is $201,000.

