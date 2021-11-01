Company Directory
Skillbox
Skillbox Salaries

Skillbox's salary ranges from $20,374 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Kazakhstan at the low-end to $30,597 for a Marketing in Russia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Skillbox. Last updated: 7/29/2025

$160K

Copywriter
$22.9K
Marketing
$30.6K
Product Manager
$29.4K

Software Engineer
$20.4K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Skillbox is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $30,597. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Skillbox is $26,190.

