Sitel Group Salaries

Sitel Group's salary ranges from $3,194 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Colombia at the low-end to $31,356 for a Customer Service in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sitel Group. Last updated: 8/5/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$6.6K
Customer Service
$31.4K
Data Analyst
$8.5K

Data Scientist
$22.7K
Software Engineer
$3.2K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Sitel Group is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $31,356. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sitel Group is $8,528.

