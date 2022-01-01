Company Directory
SITA
SITA Salaries

SITA's salary ranges from $27,739 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in India at the low-end to $129,723 for a Business Development in Netherlands at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of SITA. Last updated: 8/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $66.2K
Business Analyst
$42.2K
Business Development
$130K

Financial Analyst
$27.7K
Management Consultant
$49.5K
Marketing
$125K
Product Manager
$37.5K
Project Manager
$85.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$64.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$48.7K
Solution Architect
$47.4K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at SITA is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $129,723. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SITA is $49,525.

