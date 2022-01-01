Company Directory
Sisense
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Sisense Salaries

Sisense's salary ranges from $38,592 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Israel at the low-end to $218,900 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sisense. Last updated: 8/5/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $99.8K
Accountant
$119K
Business Analyst
$143K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

55 9
55 9
Customer Service
$162K
Data Analyst
$139K
Information Technologist (IT)
$38.6K
Product Manager
$112K
Recruiter
$86.2K
Sales
$219K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
Solution Architect
$144K
Technical Programme Manager
$101K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
Options

At Sisense, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Sisense is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sisense is $129,320.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sisense

Related Companies

  • The Climate Corporation
  • Synack
  • Digital River
  • DataStax
  • WorkBoard
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources