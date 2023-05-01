Company Directory
Sirona Medical
Sirona Medical Salaries

Sirona Medical's salary ranges from $149,021 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $208,950 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sirona Medical. Last updated: 8/5/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$193K
Product Designer
$149K
Product Manager
$156K

Software Engineer
$176K
Software Engineering Manager
$209K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Sirona Medical is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sirona Medical is $176,400.

