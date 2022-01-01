Company Directory
SiriusXM
Work Here? Claim Your Company

SiriusXM Salaries

SiriusXM's salary ranges from $76,569 in total compensation per year for a Programme Manager at the low-end to $444,210 for a Corporate Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of SiriusXM. Last updated: 8/5/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer III $166K
Senior Software Engineer $197K
Staff Software Engineer $261K

Back-End Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $225K
Data Scientist
Median $145K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

55 9
55 9
Software Engineering Manager
Median $253K
Accountant
$96.5K

Technical Accountant

Business Analyst
$207K
Business Development
$311K
Corporate Development
$444K
Data Analyst
$219K
Data Science Manager
$289K
Hardware Engineer
$102K
Human Resources
$139K
Marketing
$107K
Product Designer
$214K
Programme Manager
$76.6K
Project Manager
$123K
Sales
$87.9K
Technical Programme Manager
$177K
UX Researcher
$76.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At SiriusXM, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at SiriusXM is Corporate Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $444,210. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SiriusXM is $177,383.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SiriusXM

Related Companies

  • fuboTV
  • Disney
  • Tubi
  • Comcast
  • Sony
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources