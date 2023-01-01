Sally Beauty Holdings Salaries

Sally Beauty Holdings 's salary ranges from $58,800 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $129,350 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sally Beauty Holdings . Last updated: 8/8/2025
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.