Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks Fifth Avenue Salaries

Saks Fifth Avenue's salary ranges from $72,471 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $280,500 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Saks Fifth Avenue. Last updated: 8/8/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $200K
Accountant
$95.5K
Data Analyst
$79.6K

Data Scientist
$156K
Graphic Designer
$90.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$72.5K
Marketing
$114K
Marketing Operations
$151K
Product Manager
$144K
Recruiter
$91.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$281K
The highest paying role reported at Saks Fifth Avenue is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $280,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Saks Fifth Avenue is $114,425.

