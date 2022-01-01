Company Directory
SAIC
Work Here? Claim Your Company

SAIC Salaries

SAIC's salary ranges from $40,768 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in United States at the low-end to $651,379 for a Product Designer in Zambia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of SAIC. Last updated: 8/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $83.6K
L2 $103K
L3 $122K
L4 $169K
L5 $220K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Network Engineer

Systems Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
L1 $56.8K
L2 $93.3K
L3 $119K
L4 $164K
Solution Architect
Median $220K

Cloud Architect

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Data Scientist
Median $125K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $177K
Administrative Assistant
$131K
Aerospace Engineer
$84.6K
Business Operations
$142K
Business Analyst
$75.3K
Data Analyst
$40.8K
Electrical Engineer
$230K
Hardware Engineer
$161K
Human Resources
$147K
Management Consultant
$121K
Mechanical Engineer
$104K
Product Designer
$651K
Product Manager
$191K
Programme Manager
$166K
Project Manager
$169K
Sales
$124K
Sales Engineer
$136K
Technical Programme Manager
$177K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at SAIC is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $651,379. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SAIC is $135,675.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SAIC

Related Companies

  • Cognizant
  • CSG
  • Unisys
  • Perficient
  • NETSCOUT
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources