Company Directory
Recharge Payments
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Recharge Payments Salaries

Recharge Payments's salary ranges from $79,644 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Canada at the low-end to $295,470 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Recharge Payments. Last updated: 8/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $195K
Marketing
$79.6K
Product Designer
$128K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Product Manager
$99.5K
Sales
$223K
Software Engineering Manager
$295K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Recharge Payments is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $295,470. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Recharge Payments is $161,722.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Recharge Payments

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Google
  • LinkedIn
  • Netflix
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources