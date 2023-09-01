Company Directory
Raisin
Raisin Salaries

Raisin's salary ranges from $60,022 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $109,209 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Raisin. Last updated: 8/8/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $92.3K
Product Manager
Median $77.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$60K

Software Engineering Manager
$109K
FAQs

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā Raisin, ir Programmatūras inženieru vadītājs at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $109,209. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā Raisin, ir $84,664.

