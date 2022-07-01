Company Directory
Qventus
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Qventus Salaries

Qventus's salary ranges from $148,859 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $182,910 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Qventus. Last updated: 8/6/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Customer Service
$161K
Product Manager
$183K
Software Engineer
$176K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
Solution Architect
$149K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Qventus is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $182,910. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qventus is $168,589.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Qventus

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Stripe
  • Uber
  • Square
  • PayPal
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources