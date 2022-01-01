Company Directory
Pacific Life
Pacific Life Salaries

Pacific Life's salary ranges from $48,124 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $331,650 for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the high-end.

$160K

Actuary
Median $148K
Software Engineer
Median $115K
Business Analyst
$119K

Data Analyst
$82.9K
Data Scientist
$79.6K
Financial Analyst
$48.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$332K
Management Consultant
$254K
Product Manager
$218K
Technical Programme Manager
$191K
FAQs

Pacific Lifeで報告された最高給の職種は情報技術者（IT） at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$331,650です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Pacific Lifeで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$133,421です。

