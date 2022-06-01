Company Directory
PacBio
Work Here? Claim Your Company

PacBio Salaries

PacBio's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $276,375 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of PacBio. Last updated: 8/6/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $205K
Business Analyst
$186K
Data Scientist
$248K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
Hardware Engineer
$149K
Mechanical Engineer
$101K
Project Manager
$276K
Sales
$105K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at PacBio is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $276,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PacBio is $186,065.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for PacBio

Related Companies

  • Box
  • Anaplan
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
  • Broadcom
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources