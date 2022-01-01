Company Directory
OZON
OZON Salaries

OZON's salary ranges from $6,942 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $134,670 for a Customer Service at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of OZON. Last updated: 8/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
17 $26K
18 $44.8K
19 $58.9K
20 $59.4K
21 $89.6K
22 $58.7K

Front-End Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Back-End Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Android Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Analyst
17 $24K
18 $37K
Product Manager
17 $18.1K
18 $58.7K
19 $73.7K
20 $74.1K

Software Engineering Manager
20 $66.2K
21 $73.9K
Data Scientist
18 $39K
19 $56.6K
Product Designer
Median $26K
Business Analyst
Median $24.1K
Data Science Manager
Median $50.3K
Accountant
$30.3K
Administrative Assistant
$101K
Business Development
$18.1K
Customer Service
$135K
Financial Analyst
$37.1K
Hardware Engineer
$20.9K
Human Resources
Median $29.5K
Marketing
$6.9K
Project Manager
$32.3K
Revenue Operations
$19.2K
Technical Programme Manager
$82.5K
Technical Writer
$15.7K
Total Rewards
$19.8K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at OZON is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,670. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OZON is $38,065.

