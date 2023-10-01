Company Directory
Nationale-Nederlanden
Nationale-Nederlanden Salaries

Nationale-Nederlanden's salary ranges from $80,126 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $175,808 for a Programme Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nationale-Nederlanden. Last updated: 7/27/2025

Software Engineer
Median $80.1K
Data Scientist
$81.7K
Programme Manager
$176K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Software Engineering Manager
$131K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Nationale-Nederlanden is Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,808. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nationale-Nederlanden is $106,199.

Other Resources