Company Directory
National Legal Aid & Defender Association
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about National Legal Aid & Defender Association that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    The National Legal Aid & Defender Association (NLADA) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1911. It is the oldest and largest association in the US dedicated to providing legal services to those who cannot afford counsel. NLADA has played a significant role in establishing the public defender system, setting standards for legal representation, and advocating for important legal legislation. The organization serves as a collective voice for civil legal aid and public defender services, offering advocacy, training, technical assistance, and insurance programs to its members, which include legal professionals and institutions.

    nlada.org
    Website
    1911
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for National Legal Aid & Defender Association

    Related Companies

    • Microsoft
    • Square
    • Pinterest
    • Coinbase
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources