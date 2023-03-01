Company Directory
National Institutes of Health
National Institutes of Health Salaries

National Institutes of Health's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $167,280 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of National Institutes of Health. Last updated: 7/27/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $90K
Software Engineer
Median $150K
Biomedical Engineer
$151K

Business Analyst
$74.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$167K
Mechanical Engineer
$80.4K
Programme Manager
$157K
Project Manager
$149K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at National Institutes of Health is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $167,280. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National Institutes of Health is $149,625.

Other Resources