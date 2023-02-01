Company Directory
National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada Salaries

National Bank of Canada's salary ranges from $52,273 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $135,245 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of National Bank of Canada. Last updated: 7/27/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $75.6K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $82.5K
Financial Analyst
Median $58.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Business Analyst
$53K
Data Analyst
$52.3K
Data Science Manager
$79K
Data Scientist
$78.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$63.9K
Investment Banker
$93.9K
Product Manager
$88.4K
Programme Manager
$108K
Project Manager
$74.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$135K
Solution Architect
$94.3K
Technical Programme Manager
$98K
The highest paying role reported at National Bank of Canada is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,245. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at National Bank of Canada is $79,000.

