Natera
Natera Salaries

Natera's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $314,420 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Natera. Last updated: 7/27/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $186K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $190K
Data Scientist
Median $130K

Health Informatics

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Software Engineering Manager
Median $313K
Business Analyst
$80.4K
Data Analyst
$93K
Financial Analyst
$310K
Marketing
$189K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$314K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Natera is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $314,420. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Natera is $188,940.

Other Resources