Company Directory
Morgan Stanley
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Morgan Stanley Salaries

Morgan Stanley's salary ranges from $22,432 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $399,990 for a Hardware Engineer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Morgan Stanley. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L3 $22.4K
L4 $33.4K
L5 $60.8K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Business Analyst
L3 $99K
L4 $118K
L5 $184K
Investment Banker
Analyst $140K
Associate $246K
Vice President $330K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Data Scientist
L3 $131K
L4 $159K
L5 $253K

Quantitative Researcher

Product Manager
L3 $177K
L4 $131K
L5 $197K
L6 $353K
Financial Analyst
L3 $104K
L4 $125K
L5 $245K
Software Engineering Manager
L3 $29.6K
L4 $37.3K
L5 $71.3K
L6 $100K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $135K
Project Manager
Median $135K
Accountant
Median $115K
Human Resources
Median $160K
Legal
Median $187K
Marketing
Median $120K
Solution Architect
Median $94.1K

Data Architect

Administrative Assistant
$99.5K
Business Operations
$91.5K
Business Operations Manager
$296K
Business Development
$92.5K
Customer Service
$50.1K
Customer Success
$49.2K
Data Analyst
$58.6K
Hardware Engineer
$400K
Management Consultant
$60.3K
Marketing Operations
$63.5K
Product Design Manager
$129K
Programme Manager
$196K
Recruiter
$161K
Regulatory Affairs
$149K
Sales
$151K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$79.6K
Technical Programme Manager
$125K
UX Researcher
$99.5K
Venture Capitalist
$121K

Associate

Analyst

Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Morgan Stanley is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $399,990. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Morgan Stanley is $124,833.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Morgan Stanley

Related Companies

  • Citi
  • Blackstone
  • Tradeweb
  • MarketAxess
  • Navient
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources