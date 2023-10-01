Company Directory
Metyis
Metyis Salaries

Metyis's salary ranges from $34,386 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Portugal at the low-end to $164,063 for a Management Consultant in Spain at the high-end.

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $58.2K
Business Analyst
$34.4K
Management Consultant
$164K

Product Manager
$133K
Sales Engineer
$80.4K
Software Engineer
$63.8K
Solution Architect
$73K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Metyis is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,063. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Metyis is $73,013.

