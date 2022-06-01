Company Directory
Merge
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Merge Salaries

Merge's salary ranges from $67,163 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $248,750 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Merge. Last updated: 7/29/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$67.2K
Human Resources
$249K
Product Manager
$77.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Project Manager
$111K
Sales
$184K
Software Engineer
$106K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Merge is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Merge is $108,508.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Merge

Related Companies

  • REI Systems
  • FiscalNote
  • Cognosante
  • GlobalLogic
  • Acumen Solutions
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources