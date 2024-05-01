Company Directory
MediaMarktSaturn
MediaMarktSaturn Salaries

MediaMarktSaturn's salary ranges from $6,997 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Turkey at the low-end to $136,923 for a Software Engineering Manager in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of MediaMarktSaturn. Last updated: 7/24/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $88.2K

Data Engineer

Accountant
$41.5K
Data Scientist
$68.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Product Manager
$104K
Project Manager
$41.1K
Sales
$7K
Software Engineering Manager
$137K
FAQs

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di MediaMarktSaturn ialah Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $136,923. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di MediaMarktSaturn ialah $68,902.

