Medallia
Medallia Salaries

Medallia's salary ranges from $68,072 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Canada at the low-end to $298,500 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Medallia. Last updated: 7/23/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $193K
Software Engineer
Median $95.7K
Solution Architect
Median $140K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Business Operations Manager
$266K
Business Analyst
$94.1K
Customer Service
$269K
Customer Success
$119K
Data Science Manager
$239K
Data Scientist
$119K
Financial Analyst
$122K
Management Consultant
$241K
Marketing
$167K
Marketing Operations
$166K
Product Designer
$127K
Programme Manager
$119K
Project Manager
$68.1K
Recruiter
$81.6K
Sales
$299K
Sales Engineer
$210K
Software Engineering Manager
$134K
Technical Programme Manager
$227K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Medallia is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Medallia is $140,000.

