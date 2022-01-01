Company Directory
McKinsey
McKinsey Salaries

McKinsey's salary ranges from $8,033 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in India at the low-end to $467,895 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of McKinsey. Last updated: 8/4/2025

$160K

Management Consultant
Business Analyst $122K
Senior Business Analyst $167K
Associate $224K
Senior Associate $224K
Engagement Manager $294K
Associate Partner $468K
Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $135K
Software Engineer II $177K
Senior Software Engineer I $214K
Senior Software Engineer II $230K
Principal Architect I $293K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Business Analyst
Business Analyst $123K
Senior Business Analyst $175K

Data Scientist
Data Scientist $151K
Senior Data Scientist $203K
Associate $194K

Health Informatics

Product Manager
Product Manager $205K
Senior Product Manager $229K
Engagement Manager $259K
Principal $238K
Product Designer
Median $205K

UX Designer

Data Analyst
Median $130K
Venture Capitalist
Median $212K

Associate

Analyst

Solution Architect
Median $277K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Engagement Manager
Median $300K
Technical Programme Manager
Median $275K
Data Science Manager
Median $223K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $230K
Accountant
$102K

Technical Accountant

Actuary
$236K
Administrative Assistant
$8K
Business Operations
$216K
Business Operations Manager
$313K
Business Development
$342K
Financial Analyst
$246K

Risk Analyst

Human Resources
$40.5K
Investment Banker
$216K
Marketing
$33.8K
Mechanical Engineer
$127K
Product Design Manager
$287K
Programme Manager
$161K
Project Manager
$184K
Recruiter
Median $130K
Sales Engineer
$225K
Software Engineering Manager
$116K
UX Researcher
$129K
FAQs

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in McKinsey è Vadybos konsultantas at the Associate Partner level con una compensazione totale annuale di $467,895. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in McKinsey è di $213,239.

