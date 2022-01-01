Company Directory
McCain Foods
McCain Foods Salaries

McCain Foods's salary ranges from $21,025 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $121,605 for a Data Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of McCain Foods. Last updated: 8/1/2025

$160K

Administrative Assistant
$67.7K
Business Analyst
$65.9K
Data Analyst
$122K

Information Technologist (IT)
$65.8K
Sales
$46.8K
Software Engineer
$21K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at McCain Foods is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $121,605. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McCain Foods is $65,848.

