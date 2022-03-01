M.C. Dean Salaries

Company Directory
M.C. Dean's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $135,675 for a Data Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of M.C. Dean. Last updated: 8/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $105K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $85.6K
Data Analyst
$136K

Electrical Engineer
$110K
Hardware Engineer
$81.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$79.6K
Product Designer
$131K
Project Manager
$129K
Solution Architect
$94.5K
UX Researcher
$101K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at M.C. Dean is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at M.C. Dean is $102,750.

