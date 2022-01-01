Company Directory
loanDepot
loanDepot Salaries

loanDepot's salary ranges from $81,590 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $162,185 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of loanDepot. Last updated: 7/31/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$81.6K
Data Scientist
$89.6K
Human Resources
$149K

Information Technologist (IT)
$141K
Software Engineer
$162K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at loanDepot is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $162,185. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at loanDepot is $140,700.

