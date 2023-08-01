Company Directory
LINE
Work Here? Claim Your Company

LINE Salaries

LINE's salary ranges from $19,962 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter in Taiwan at the low-end to $73,376 for a Data Scientist in Japan at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of LINE. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $41K
L2 $55.2K
L3 $61.3K
L4 $71.4K
Business Analyst
$59.6K
Copywriter
$20K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Data Scientist
$73.4K
Marketing
$25.1K
Product Designer
$42K
Product Manager
$64K
Programme Manager
$35.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$63.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at LINE is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $73,376. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LINE is $57,385.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for LINE

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Flipkart
  • Uber
  • Amazon
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources