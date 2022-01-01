Company Directory
Lam Research
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Lam Research Salaries

Lam Research's salary ranges from $22,940 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in Taiwan at the low-end to $331,335 for a Business Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lam Research. Last updated: 7/30/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Mechanical Engineer
Median $163K

Manufacturing Engineer

Mechatronics Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $170K

Radio Frequency Engineer

Chemical Engineer
Median $178K

Process Engineer

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
Software Engineer
Median $159K
Technical Programme Manager
Median $155K
Data Scientist
Median $190K
Process Engineer
Median $195K
Programme Manager
Median $212K
Product Manager
Median $180K
Product Designer
Median $183K
Business Analyst
Median $101K
Project Manager
Median $150K
Administrative Assistant
$22.9K
Business Operations
$331K
Customer Service
$95.1K
Data Analyst
$226K
Electrical Engineer
$130K
Financial Analyst
$101K
Information Technologist (IT)
$141K
Legal
$293K
Marketing
$205K
Materials Engineer
$191K
Optical Engineer
$301K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$124K
Solution Architect
$101K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33.3%

Yr 1

33.3%

Yr 2

33.3%

Yr 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Lam Research, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-Yr (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-Yr (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-Yr (33.30% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Lam Research is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $331,335. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lam Research is $170,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lam Research

Related Companies

  • Applied Materials
  • KLA
  • NetApp
  • Intel
  • Western Digital
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources