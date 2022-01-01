Company Directory
L3Harris Salaries

L3Harris's salary ranges from $34,387 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer in Brazil at the low-end to $170,833 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of L3Harris. Last updated: 7/30/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $97.3K
Senior Associate Software Engineer $106K
Specialist Software Engineer $118K
Senior Specialist Software Engineer $139K
Lead Software Engineer $161K
Scientist Software Engineering $171K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Network Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Associate Hardware Engineer $83K
Senior Associate Hardware Engineer $97.9K
Specialist Hardware Engineer $109K

Field-Programmable Gate Array Engineer

Radio Frequency Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Associate Mechanical Engineer $82K
Senior Associate Mechanical Engineer $91K
Specialist Mechanical Engineer $110K
Senior Specialist Mechanical Engineer $135K

Electrical Engineer
Median $145K
Project Manager
Median $81K
Data Scientist
Median $123K
Programme Manager
Median $150K
Financial Analyst
Median $80K
Product Manager
Median $98K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $108K
Solution Architect
Median $155K

Data Architect

Accountant
$60.2K
Aerospace Engineer
$141K
Business Analyst
$67.7K
Business Development
$102K
Data Analyst
$79.6K
Human Resources
$118K
Information Technologist (IT)
$148K
Optical Engineer
$92K
Product Designer
$86.4K
Sales Engineer
$34.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$105K
Technical Programme Manager
$169K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at L3Harris is Software Engineer at the Scientist Software Engineering level with a yearly total compensation of $170,833. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at L3Harris is $106,413.

