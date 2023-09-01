Company Directory
Kubrick Group
Kubrick Group Salaries

Kubrick Group's salary ranges from $41,583 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $134,838 for a Technical Writer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kubrick Group. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $41.6K

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
$67.8K
Graphic Designer
$82.9K

Solution Architect
$58.4K
Technical Writer
$135K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Kubrick Group is Technical Writer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,838. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kubrick Group is $67,795.

Other Resources