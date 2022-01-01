Company Directory
Kry
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Kry Salaries

Kry's salary ranges from $56,457 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Sweden at the low-end to $108,340 for a Product Designer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kry. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $56.5K
Copywriter
$72.1K
Product Designer
$108K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Product Manager
$83.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$86.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

Den høyest betalende rollen rapportert hos Kry er Produktdesigner at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensasjon på $108,340. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos Kry er $83,248.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kry

Related Companies

  • Maple
  • Honor
  • Paragon Healthcare
  • VITAS Healthcare
  • Oak Street Health
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources