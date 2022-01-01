Kroger Salaries

Company Directory
Kroger's salary ranges from $33,446 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $211,050 for a Marketing Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kroger. Last updated: 8/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $107K
Senior Software Engineer $144K
Advanced Software Engineer $180K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager $174K
Senior Product Manager $194K
Product Designer
Median $135K

UX Designer

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $99.5K
Data Scientist
Median $118K
Project Manager
Median $170K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $186K
Accountant
$80.6K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$50.7K
Business Operations Manager
$126K
Business Analyst
$33.4K
Customer Service
$78.6K
Customer Success
$75.4K
Data Analyst
$60.3K
Financial Analyst
$95.5K
Management Consultant
$191K
Marketing
$94.3K
Marketing Operations
$211K
Programme Manager
$169K
Recruiter
$74.9K
Sales
$86.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$69.7K
UX Researcher
$191K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Kroger is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kroger is $112,381.

Other Resources