JOBY Salaries

JOBY's salary ranges from $166,600 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $216,075 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of JOBY. Last updated: 7/29/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
$167K
Mechanical Engineer
$216K
Recruiter
$181K

FAQs

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ JOBY คือ วิศวกรเครื่องกล at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $216,075 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ JOBY คือ $180,900

