Jitterbit Salaries

Jitterbit's salary ranges from $79,884 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Canada at the low-end to $196,000 for a Financial Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jitterbit. Last updated: 7/29/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$178K
Financial Analyst
$196K
Software Engineer
$174K

Solution Architect
$79.9K
FAQs

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Jitterbit ialah Penganalisis Kewangan at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $196,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Jitterbit ialah $176,115.

