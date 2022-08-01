Company Directory
Jelec
    • About

    Jelec has been providing support for power distribution and instrumentation systems since October 1996. Today, Jelec provides a wide range of products and services primarily for the oil and gas industry, both on and offshore. Jelec is dedicated to providing the highest quality services. We have developed and implemented internal quality control programs to ensure total customer satisfaction, from design to implementation. Particular emphasis has been placed on documentation, training, and support.

    jelec.com
    Website
    1996
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

