Jamf Salaries

Jamf's salary ranges from $19,058 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $201,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jamf. Last updated: 7/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $139K

Back-End Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $201K
Accountant
$68.6K

Business Development
$143K
Customer Service
$81.7K
Data Analyst
$107K
Information Technologist (IT)
$19.1K
Product Designer
$75.4K
Product Manager
$63.3K
Sales
$36K
Sales Engineer
$97.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$141K
Solution Architect
$70.4K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Jamf, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (25.00% annually)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Jamf is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jamf is $81,698.

Other Resources