Jama Software Salaries

Jama Software's salary ranges from $8,524 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $239,190 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jama Software. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Graphic Designer
$80.4K
Marketing
$239K
Software Engineer
$8.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Jama Software הוא שיווק at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $239,190. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Jama Software הוא $80,400.

