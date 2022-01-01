Company Directory
Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover Salaries

Jaguar Land Rover's salary ranges from $26,743 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $140,998 for a Data Science Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jaguar Land Rover. Last updated: 7/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $26.7K
Data Scientist
Median $72.2K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $61.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Business Analyst
$42.2K
Data Science Manager
$141K
Electrical Engineer
$66.1K
Hardware Engineer
$49.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$78K
Product Designer
$74.6K
Product Manager
$97.6K
Project Manager
$73.7K
Sales
$72.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$88.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$131K
Solution Architect
$74.1K
Technical Programme Manager
$99.9K
UX Researcher
$140K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Jaguar Land Rover is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,998. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jaguar Land Rover is $74,145.

