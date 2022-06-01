Company Directory
Introhive
Introhive Salaries

Introhive's salary ranges from $51,228 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $66,257 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Introhive. Last updated: 7/26/2025

Product Designer
$66.3K
Project Manager
$51.2K
Software Engineer
$62.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Introhive is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $66,257. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Introhive is $62,692.

